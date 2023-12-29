PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Hope you have your sweater out, because the cool air has finally arrived and will stay for the next 48 hours.

Early this morning lows were reported to be in the 30s areawide. Places north of the I-10 corridor came close to freezing and that expected again tonight. Cold dry air stays in place making lows tonight once again the 30s. Frost looking likely tomorrow morning. Mainly for our inland locations. Highs will stay in the 50s once again tomorrow with winds out of the west/northwest at 10-15 mph.

Heading into Sunday high pressure from south will start to shift winds more southwesterly which will warm things up for New Years Eve. Highs New Years Eve back into the 60s. Clouds will be around New Years Eve, but before midnight things look mostly clear at this time.

Rain does return New Years Day as a cold front works through The Panhandle New Years Day afternoon and evening. Showers look to start in the later morning hours and will start to clear out by the evening. Better rain chances and even some possible thunderstorms return Wednesday.