Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Cold front that brought us the storm is now letting cooler air filter in. We have an upper-level trough that will swing through on Saturday and that will bring the first reinforcement of colder air to the area. It will likely bring some showers as well in the afternoon and evening on Saturday but I wouldn’t expect it to amount to much with the dry air that it will be facing both ahead and behind the trough. Frost will be possible for Inland areas Sunday and Monday morning for coastal areas frost could be patchy Monday morning. The next concern will be Tuesday as a Gulf low will likely bring widespread showers Tuesday morning and a damp cool day. By the end of the week, an Arctic front will work into the area. At the moment the models are split on if moisture will return to the area with the arctic front. They are both consistent on the very cold air, temps that we haven’t seen in years that will be possible for the holiday weekend. Details will come into focus going through next week.

