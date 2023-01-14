Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Warmer weather is on the way, we should climb into the mid to upper 50s on Sunday. Monday we climb back into the 60s a stronger southeast wind will work through on Tuesday. Fog or an isolated shower will be possible Tuesday but it will also be much warmer. Wednesday we will bring showers back to the forecast ahead of a cold front on Thursday. At this time it appears that the next cold front will wash out moving into the area. This means less of a chance of storms or strong storms in our area. With the front washing out we could see another piece of energy work along it as soon as next Saturday. This might keep rain chances around and could limit how much cool air works into the deep south.

