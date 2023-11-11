PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB-TV) — Veterans day was either wet or dry depending on where you are in the Panhandle, but rain is returning for most this coming week.

Tonight expecting showers to linger on. Could see some showers around 2 to 3 am in Panama City. Things will start to clear out later tonight into early Sunday morning. Lows tonight in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow clouds will be around, with a chance of a stray shower. Highs tomorrow expected to be in the low to mid 70s along the coastline and in the upper 60s in our inland locations.

The rest of the rain will start to return Tuesday. Area of low pressure will work into Texas and then push eastward bringing some much needed rain. This time rain looks to be areawide. Rain coverage Tuesday and Wednesday at 60 to 70 percent. Heavy showers and storms are possible. Temperatures this week will be up and down. Between upper 60s to low 70s for highs. Warm weather looks to return by next weekend. Also a burn ban is still in place for Bay, Holmes, Jackson, Washington, Walton. Rain this week could help lift those bans.