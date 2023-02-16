Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A cold front will pass through the area tonight. Storms are going to be few and the front will mostly consist of broken showers with a wind shift. Rain totals will be under a half inch for most. Wind will shift from the south to the northwest behind the front. Temps tonight will only fall into the mid-60s and will fall through the day tomorrow to the mid-50s by the evening hours. Friday night could feature light patchy frost as well as a light freeze for some, Saturday should be a cold day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. The spring weather fan will be happy as well. High pressure builds in on Sunday and we will quickly recover to the 70s and could even see the 80s by Wednesday. Rain chances will be low next week without a system to work through our area. Fog could become an issue in the middle to the end of the week with the warm air overriding the cool gulf water. At the end of next week, an arctic front will try to work into the southeast this could bring back colder conditions by next weekend.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video [fu-upload-form suppress_default_fields="true" class="html-wrapper-class" form_layout="media" title=""] [input type="text" name="post_title" id="title" class="required" description="Title"] [input type="text" name="post_author_name" id="name" class="required" description="Name"] [input type="text" name="post_author_email" id="email" class="required" description="Email"] [textarea name="post_content" class="textarea" id="my-textarea" description="Description (optional)"] [input type="file" name="photo" id="my-photo-submission" class="required" description="" multiple="multiple"] [input type="submit" class="btn" value="Submit"] [/fu-upload-form] Submit Photo or Video