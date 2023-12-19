Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Dry weather for most of the week could also hold through the weekend. That should be good news but we know Monday is Christmas and rain is in the forecast.

Cold weather is in control and should stay that way through Friday. The high-pressure air mass will slowly moderate leading to warmer temps and some nice weather Friday & Saturday. Temps fall to near freezing or below for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. We will climb to near 60 for highs on Wednesday, and then we should hit the 60s from Thursday to Saturday. Wednesday night could also feature some frost in the area but should be restricted to cold favored spots.

Rain chances return on Sunday with showers possible with a warm front just offshore. The timing has been pushed back so it’s possible that we stay rain-free on Sunday. Monday the front should lift through the biggest question will be a weak surface low that could be in the area at that time if we see that lift north of the area then storms will be possible. Storms at the moment look to have a low chance of being severe but are still too far out to know what the severe threat could be. Colder conditions won’t be far behind. A big upper-level system will bring a cold front to us on Tuesday or Wednesday. Expect temps to be much cooler