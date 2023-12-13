Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Cool and breezy but staying dry through the rest of the work week. The focus of the forecast is the weekend’s storm. A strong low will develop through the day on Saturday and could impact parts of our area by Saturday afternoon. This will be strengthened by a baroclinic process with a trough plus upper low and will be attached to fronts as well as cold core low. That’s a fancy way to say it won’t be tropical but it could have some characteristics of a tropical system. Why is that important? Unlike a tropical system, we won’t be talking about an eyewall around the low but a trough the low will be embedded in. This keeps severe storms in the warm sector south and east of the low. It also makes it harder for wind to mix to the surface. We will still see gusty conditions and a strong low if one develops but not like a tropical system.

Where are we now in the forecast, It looks likely that showers will impact the area Starting Saturday afternoon and evening. Wind / Breezy conditions are likely regardless of where the low goes. Heavy rain is likely on the forgotten coast regardless of where the low goes. Winds up to 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 could be possible if the low tracks close to the area. The farther the low is to the east the less likely rain will be in the western panhandles and the lower winds will be. Until we have a better idea of low placement this is about as specific as we can get at the moment.

Overall for the panhandle, this is a wind and rain event. Winds could be high at times and rain could be heavy at times depending on the track. Severe storms will stay to our east and south. Coastal flooding concerns will be on the east side of the system so no one in the panhandle should have to worry about that. Temps will be in the upper 50s and low 60s at most through the duration of the storm. Flooding and a few down trees will be our biggest concerns.