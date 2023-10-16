Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A dry weather pattern is in control with cool air in place thanks to a few fronts and an upper-level pattern that brings dry air from Canada our way. This weather will hold all week. The one change is an upper low and trough for the end of the week. This will bring the best chance of rain with a sharp but mostly dry front on Friday. Showers are in the forecast for now as the front will likely bring more of a flat pattern once it moves through. That should result in dry but seasonable weather for the weekend going into next week. Next week’s focus will be ridge vs trough for our area as we will likely see cool and dry air out of the northeast eventually win out over what will be building warmth to our west.

Tonight temperatures will fall into the 40s for the area where coastal areas will be closer to the 50 mark and inland areas will be closer to 40 for the lows. Regardless it will be on the cool side to start the day Tuesday. Sun will be the only sky condition through Thursday with slowly moderating temps. Friday a trough swings through and showers should result the severe threat at the moment is none. A cool/dry/breezy day to follow for Saturday then a normal pattern for a few days before we watch for a backdoor front. Overall this pattern is dry with only 1 chance at rain over the next 10 to 12 days. While fire danger mostly stems from drought conditions at the moment it’s still smart to be extra cautious if doing any burning until drought conditions improve.