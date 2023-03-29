PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Yesterday’s cold front has cleared to our south, but clouds will still hang around for today. Cooler air has come in from the north/northeast, and temperatures will only climb into the low 70s at most. The cooldown will last just one day as return flow with winds out of the southeast occurs on Thursday.

Thursday will feature lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-70s to low 80s. We stay rain-free through the rest of the work week. Friday will bring breezy conditions and rising dew points which means the humidity will be higher.

Saturday and Sunday, a weak front will slowly move through our area and could be similar to what we had last weekend. Hit-or-miss showers and storms look to be the likely trend.

Right now, severe weather is not expected over the weekend, but we are still too far out for specific details. There will be a brief cool-down on Sunday before warmer and more humid conditions return at the beginning of next week.