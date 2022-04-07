The cold front is headed south through the Florida Peninsula with a drier and cooler airmass overspreading the region as the larger Eastern CONUS trough deepens across the Ohio Valley. Expect skies to remain clear through the period with moderate cold advection occurring. As a result, low temperatures tonight will be much cooler than recent nights with some areas dropping into the mid-40s. Breezy conditions are expected on Friday, and temperatures will struggle to only warm into the lower 70s despite full sunshine.

A transition period begins on Sunday as high-pressure shifts east and the Eastern CONUS trough moves out into the Western North Atlantic as the next system starts to organize across the high plains. A weak shortwave moving around the base of this system could lead to a few showers Monday/Tuesday, but chances are relatively low. The net effect of increasing southerly flow by Monday through Wednesday will be for gradually warming temperatures each day, and highs eventually getting back into the low 80s by Tuesday and beyond. Longer range, the focus will shift to another approaching storm system in the Thursday-Friday time frame. There remain considerable model uncertainties with respect to the strength and timing of arrival of this system. Nonetheless, enough confidence exists to show increasing PoPs late Wednesday into Thursday.

In the wake of a cold front that passed through the region today, a much drier airmass will overspread the region. This will produce very low relative humidity values Friday and Saturday afternoons. Additionally, breezy conditions are expected, which could exacerbate any ongoing fires. Despite low relative humidity and winds, other red flag criteria are not expected to be met due to recent heavy rainfall. The airmass will gradually moisten by the first of the week as winds shift to the south.