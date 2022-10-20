PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – After starting the day with temperatures in the low to middle 30s across northwest Florida, we’re going to see them climb to the middle and upper 60s this afternoon under a sunny sky. High pressure will build over the southeast the next few days resulting in temperatures reaching the 70s through the weekend and low 80s early next week.

Come Tuesday or Wednesday, we’ll be tracking another cold front dipping down south. It is expected to provide a bit of rainfall and a drop in temperatures. Though it won’t be as cold as this week. We’re still fine-tuning the forecast next week with the arrival of that next front, so check back for updates.