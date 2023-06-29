PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Hot, hot, hot weather continues this week! Temperatures will continue to trend above normal in the low 90s along the coastline and mid-upper 90s inland for the next few days. Adding in the dense moisture of the atmosphere, it could feel more like 105-110 degrees through the weekend!

This morning, though, it’s not feeling too bad outside. It’s actually a lot more comfortable than the last couple days with lower temperatures and humidity. A stalled boundary has managed to dip south of the Panhandle, allowing high pressure over New England to influence our conditions by ushering drier and cooler air to the southeast. That boundary will wash out later today, though, resulting in winds changing direction back to the south/southwest. Unfortunately, that means humidity will increase again as moisture flows in from the Gulf of Mexico. It will feel more like the low 100s compared to the actual forecasted air temperature of 94-97 degrees. Stay hydrated and keep cool!

Heat Safety Tips:

Reduce time in the sun

Take breaks from the sun, seeking shade or air conditioned locations

Wear light colored, lightweight and loose-fitting clothing

If you don’t have air conditioning, head to public locations that do (mall, library, etc.)

Stay hydrated, drink lots of water

Look before you lock – check your backseats, removing children, pets and the elderly from your vehicle

Check up on family, friends and neighbors, especially the elderly

Provide shade and plenty of drinking water for outdoor pets or bring them inside

With drier air in place today, there will be little to no rainfall. Rain chances may trend a little higher Friday afternoon and evening thanks to a potential MCS (storm complex) working into the southeast. It’s still yet to be seen whether the MCS itself moves into our area or outflow from the system pushes into northwest Florida sparking pop-up showers and storms. Regardless, rain chances have been bumped up to 30-40% on Friday, but may need to be adjusted over the next 24 hours.

Heading into the holiday weekend, moisture will continue to build across Florida and the southeast. Isolated pop-up showers and storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday with better chances through the middle of next week as a large ridge of high pressure breaks down.

Temperatures over the next seven days will trend downwards but not significantly. Hot and humid weather is still expected to impact Floridians.