PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Good morning and happy Wednesday! We’re off to a colder start today compared to yesterday. In fact, temperatures are down 10-15 degrees over the last 24 hours. Colder air is coming in from the northwest as a surface high pressure system and the low pressure system to our east both work in a wind from the northwest at 5-10 mph. You’ll want to grab a jacket or layer up stepping out the door this morning, and be prepared for much colder morning conditions this week/weekend.

Cloud cover will build back in today. Similar to yesterday, we’ll see some sun, but sunnier skies return to the forecast tomorrow. Temperature-wise, highs are likely to reach the low 60s. Winds will mainly be out of the northwest, shifting west later in the day at 5-10 mph.

Colder air filters in tomorrow as temperatures only reach the upper 50’s, so enjoy today’s 60-ish degree weather while you can!

Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings will feature temperatures in the 30s for most of the Panhandle. The coldest conditions are expected inland where the temperatures is more like to drop to freezing. High temperatures on these days will range from the low-mid 50s.

The first day of 2024, Monday, will be slightly warmer with a high of about 60 degrees. However, another front will push through Monday into Tuesday, dropping temperatures once again to the 30s overnight and low 50s Tuesday afternoon.