PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Good morning and happy Monday! We’re off to a chilly start with temperatures down about 10-20 degrees compared to yesterday. That’s thanks to a lack of cloud cover which has allowed for more radiational cooling. We do have winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph. Unfortunately, the wind is making it feel colder than the actual temperature. Bundle up with layers or a heavy coat as you head out this morning. This afternoon, it’ll be more comfortable with temperatures in the low-mid 60s under a sunny sky with winds out of the northwest up to 15 mph.

Temperatures are forecast to fall to the low-mid 30s overnight into Tuesday morning. In fact, overnight lows will remain in this temperature range Wednesday and Thursday morning, too. That’s thanks to a ridge of high pressure keeping winds generally out of the north or northwest, ushering cold air to the Deep South. High temperatures these days will range from the mid-50s Tuesday and Wednesday to near 60 degrees Thursday.

By Friday, moisture will be increasing with a wind shift, which is why we’ll see more cloud cover by the end of the work week and into the weekend. At the same time, temperatures will rise to the low-mid 60s through the afternoon while morning lows sit in the 40s.

Rain chances return to the forecast on Christmas Eve. Scattered showers are possible as an area of low pressure develops to our west. It may result in some wet weather for Christmas Day, too, though we’ll fine tune this part of the forecast over the next couple days.