Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The front is clearing through the area tonight most of the area had as little as .2 all the way up to 2″ of much-needed rain. We did have 1 tornado warning and 1 severe thunderstorm warning with the showers and storms today. Colder air will filter in overnight and throughout the day on Wednesday. Clouds should break in the afternoon, and then we will build the clouds back on Thursday. A weak low could bring some showers to the area Thursday night and Friday morning otherwise expect cloudy and cold conditions for your Thanksgiving.

The weekend looks nice with the sun returning and slightly warmer temps. A front will again work into the area Sunday night and Monday this could bring more cold air to our region. We could see a frost or freeze if clouds don’t inhibit overnight cooling.