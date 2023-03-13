Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Colder conditions following the front brought us a good soaking on Sunday. Monday was able to squeak out 70° in most locations for highs. The dry cool air will finish settling in overnight, leaving us with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Monday night into Tuesday morning should stay warm enough to avoid a frost. 37 is typically the number we look for to see patchy frost develop the forecast low is 38 for inland areas tonight so some cold spots could see frost. Tuesday night and Wednesday night will have a much better chance for the inland areas at frost with the forecast around 36 for both of those nights. Coastal will likely avoid any frost issues as lows will be around 40 at the coldest. Overall, the forecast is quiet with nice conditions expected each day through Thursday.

Thursday we warm up ahead of another big front Friday. This front will bring cold air with it again and another chance of frost or a light freeze. We also have a chance for strong storms again as well as a heavy rain threat. It is a bit too far out to talk details for Friday but it is worth watching this week.

Beyond Friday, colder air will return the only things that will keep us from having a freeze will be the potential for an active pattern. Clouds and even the threat of cold rain is possibly extending after Friday. If we end up with high pressure in control and a lack of clouds a freeze will become more likely. This is again too far out for details but it’s where we stand right now.