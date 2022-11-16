PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Cold air is rushing back into the area today. This is going to bring much colder conditions that will last for more than a few days. The colder pattern will allow for temps to get close to freezing for several nights. Typically I would say widespread frost and freeze with the temps we have forecast. We will, however, see clouds and breezy conditions most nights. This will help mix the air and limit the amount of frost that can develop. Still, if you have sensitive plants that you want to continue to grow make sure to bring them in or cover them anytime the forecast is set to get down around 36 degrees or below. We could see a warming trend in the middle of next week ahead of our next front too early to tell what implications that will have to the forecast but something to watch next week.