Panama City Fla (WMBB) – The active weather for the morning hours on Wednesday is behind us. At the moment at least two tornadoes have been confirmed. There were also plenty of wind reports from the storms as well. Thankfully no major damage was reported and more importantly no injuries as well. The next few days will bring much cooler conditions temps will only be in the 50s and the overnight low will be in the lower 30s frost and freezing conditions are possible but this is not a hard freeze. That means you won’t need to worry about pipes freezing. Over the weekend we will see temps start to rise as the next storm system works across our area. A cold front will bring more rain on Sunday afternoon and through the overnight. Moisture should wrap up on Monday morning but the front will stall and this could become the battleground for the hot and cold air. That likely means unsettled conditions sticking around next week. At the moment severe weather is not in the forecast but we will keep fine-tuning the details of the forecast for next week through the rest of this week.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video [fu-upload-form suppress_default_fields="true" class="html-wrapper-class" form_layout="media" title=""] [input type="text" name="post_title" id="title" class="required" description="Title"] [input type="text" name="post_author_name" id="name" class="required" description="Name"] [input type="text" name="post_author_email" id="email" class="required" description="Email"] [textarea name="post_content" class="textarea" id="my-textarea" description="Description (optional)"] [input type="file" name="photo" id="my-photo-submission" class="required" description="" multiple="multiple"] [input type="submit" class="btn" value="Submit"] [/fu-upload-form] Submit Photo or Video