Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – The front works through before midnight, any strong storms will pose a primary wind threat across the panhandle. After the front works out colder air will follow. Temps will fall into the low 50s and mid-40s by Friday morning. The temperatures will stay there through the day on Friday. We will have some clouds around Friday and could squeeze out a shower throughout the day. Friday night the temps will fall into the lower 30s across the area we will be near freezing Saturday night again and for the inland areas Sunday night. The ones that do not like the cold can just wait until Monday and Tuesday of next week when we will see the temps jump back into the upper 60s and low 70s once again.

