PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The rain is gone, but the clouds are here to stay for a bit longer. Temperatures are falling into the 50s this morning as colder air comes in from the north/northwest up to 10 mph. They’ll rebound to the mid-upper 60s this afternoon. We may see some sun later in the day, but it’ll be mostly cloudy until Thursday.

Drier and colder air will wrap around this large area of low pressure over the next few days. Afternoon high temperatures will sit in the 50s Thursday through Sunday while morning lows fall to the 40s and 30s. Inland areas will experience the coldest weather Saturday and Sunday morning as temperatures fall near freezing.