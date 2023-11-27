Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Cold high pressure is in control through Thursday. This will bring us much colder than average temps for the start of the week. A freeze and widespread frost is likely for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A freeze watch is out for the inland areas for Tuesday night. Through Thursday the overnight lows will be in the 30s and highs in the upper 50s.

Friday the pattern breaks, the wedge erodes and we warm up. A storm is possible but severe weather is not expected at this time. Saturday looks like rounds of showers around and we could also have a fog issue. Sunday the next front moves in and storms will be possible. We will have to look at setup as we get closer to Sunday and Monday with the passing of that front. We clear out after that and return to a cool pattern but not as cold as we start this week.

The good about all the expected rain if the models are correct and we get up to 4″ of rain this would effectively end the drought in many locations. We will fine-tune the rain forecast as we get closer. Wednesday we can start to break down the timing and amount for the weekend as those details get more clear about 48 hours out from the event. Check back for more details esp for the upcoming weekend.