Panama City Fla (WMBB) – Colder air is here and will allow for the temps to fall near freezing tonight for everyone across the panhandle. We hold onto the colder conditions through the weekend but fear not as warmer weather is here starting Monday and will last through much of next week. With return flow coming back next Tuesday, foggy conditions or light showers will be possible Tuesday through Thursday with what appears to be a front to clear us out next Thursday. The models are split on how to handle that front and if we clear out all the moisture so for now the forecast reflects the front moving through and clearing us out by next Friday. The long-range looks like a pattern flip are trying to take place the current pattern is that where warmer weather is favored in the east and a cold stormy pattern is in the west. It won’t be until after the 20th that we see a pattern breakdown and might not see the new pattern established until the 23 to 25th. As for now just something to watch as we head toward the end of the month.

