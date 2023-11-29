PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Good morning and happy Wednesday! Temperatures are hovering in the low 30s this morning. High pressure to our north is working colder air in from the north/northeast. We have a beautiful looking day in store with plenty of sunshine, but it’ll still be pretty chilly. High temperatures are forecast to remain in the 50s this afternoon. Overnight, temperatures will fall to around 40 for the coast, down to or below freezing inland.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for inland locations of central and eastern Florida Panhandle tonight through tomorrow morning. Plan to cover sensitive vegetation or bring in your plants. Also, if you have outdoor pets, provide them with extra blankets to keep warm or bring them inside completely.

Temperatures are likely to reach the low to mid-60s on Thursday thanks to a wind shift. Winds will come more from the east and southeast, pushing in some warmer air and more moisture. The moisture increase will also result in more cloud cover as the day goes on.

By Friday, a frontal system will be pushing eastward, causing the warmer and more moist air to rise and condense. Not only will it be cloudy, but there will also be scattered rain that develops.

Scattered showers and isolated storms will be in the forecast from late Friday morning to Sunday evening as the frontal system stalls across the southeast. The front is likely to clear our area late Sunday into Monday, resulting in drier air moving in and a slight drop in temperatures.

Temperatures will rise to the low 70s Friday through Sunday with lows in the low to mid-60s. Early next week, the high temperatures will fall back into the 60s Monday and Tuesday while lows return to the low 50s.

Rainfall totals from Friday to Sunday evening are currently projected to range from 2-4 inches. Isolated higher amounts are possible. This forecast will be fine-tuned over the next few days.