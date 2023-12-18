Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Cold weather to start the week as a Canadian high pressure holds the weather pattern. The air mass will slowly warm to the weekend back closer to the average for this time of year which is the upper 60s. Moisture will be absent most of the week with our rain chances coming back by Christmas Eve and day.

Tonight temps will fall to near freezing or below for most. The wind will stay out of the north around 5 to 10. The mixing of the wind will likely keep frost patchy even with the cold temps. Tuesday will be a cold day with highs only climbing into the upper 40s and low 50s. Frost could be more widespread tomorrow night as calm conditions should take over for the overnight hours. Temps will once again fall to near freezing for most of Tuesday night into Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will both be nice days with cold mornings and temps climbing back to the low 60s for highs. Saturday the moisture starts to return and should make it feel warmer.

Early Christmas outlook, unfortunately, rain looks likely with showers possible Sunday and through much of the day Monday as well. Right now it looks like weak systems that won’t provide too much of an impact just some showers and possibly a storm or two. Plenty of time to see how this evolves right now details are just too far out. Beyond that, a cold front looks to be working through just before the New Year, which could bring the colder weather back to us.