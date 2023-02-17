Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Summer might be a bit of an exaggeration but it will be warm next week. Tonight cold air settles across the panhandle and a light freeze is possible with most of the area heading into the lower 30s. Saturday will bring sun but it will be a cold day with temps trying to reach the low 60s for highs. Sunday we turn the tide quickly as a southeast wind comes in and holds firm for the foreseeable future. This will keep the storms away and will allow the temps to rise into the 80s by the middle of the week. The weather question is, will we have fog to deal with in the overnight hours and can the sea breeze squeeze out a storm or two in the afternoon hours? I think the answer to both of those questions is yes. Fog could become an issue for the overnight hours starting Monday night and might be a recurring thing much of the week. With water temps in the 60s and highs in the 80s from Tuesday on this will be a good setup for the Seabreeze so a shower or storm in the afternoon will be possible.

