PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – We’re off to a freezing cold start today with temperatures across the Panhandle near or below freezing. Add in a northerly breeze at 10-15 mph, and it definitely feels more like the mid-upper 20s locally. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Walton, Washington, Holmes, Jackson, Calhoun and central/northern Bay County until 8 a.m. CDT.

Sunshine is in store today, but it will still be a chilly one. High temperatures are forecast to stay below 60 degrees. Under a mostly clear sky again tonight, temperatures will likely fall to the low 40s along the coast, mid-30s inland. Some frost is possible, but a widespread freeze is not expected.

Overall, we have a pretty quiet week of weather ahead of us. High pressure will give way to sunshine for the next few days. Winds will shift by Wednesday and Thursday, back to the southeast and south. Warmer air and more moisture will flow from the Gulf of Mexico northward. Temperatures will trend upwards as a result.

Tuesday’s highs will be in the 60s. Wednesday, we’ll be in the 70s. Inland highs will reach the low-mid 80s by Thursday and Friday. Morning lows will trend higher too, back into the 40s, 50s and 60s this week.

A cold front will move into the southeast throughout the day Thursday and Friday. In the Panhandle, we’ll expect its arrival Friday afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will be possible as it moves through our area, lingering into Saturday. A brief drop in temperatures may occur over the weekend, but it won’t be a significant change. Overall, the pattern looks to return to normal for this time of year.