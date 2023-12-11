PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – It is cold this morning! Temperatures are down about 30 degrees compared to this time yesterday, thanks to the passage of a cold front. With winds out of the north around 10-15 mph right now, it’s feel more like the low and middle 30s across the Panhandle. Bundle up and try to keep warm! High temperatures will only reach the mid-50s today, and it’ll be breezy all day.

Overnight, it’ll get even colder as temperatures fall to the 30s all across northwest Florida. Inland spots will be coldest as temperatures hover near freezing. Frost is likely on elevated surfaces, so you may want to add extra time to your morning routine to defrost your vehicle’s windshields.

Overall, we’re in for a quiet and cool week. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s and low 60s each day with mostly dry weather in store through Friday. Cloud cover will increase Wednesday, so we’ll see more clouds than sun Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

By the weekend, an area of low pressure may develop over the Gulf of Mexico and work some more wet weather into the Panhandle. There are still some questions about the timing and track of this system which could result in less or more rain for the Gulf Coast.