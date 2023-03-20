Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Sunshine will be in abundance over the next few days. High pressure will be building this will allow us to warm up as well. Monday night will be the last really cold night for a while. A few spots could drop below freezing tonight but most will stay above 32. Frost is possible for many Tuesday mornings. Tuesday the temps return to the upper 60s some spots could touch 70. Wednesday the upper 70s return and Thursday the low 80s return. The next shot of rain will arrive on Friday night with a cold front into Saturday morning. This front appears to be fairly weak and while offering rain chances the colder air behind it will not be impressive. Saturday afternoon we dry out and wait for the next front to find us by next Monday. This is a fairly simple weather week as we will really only focus on Saturday’s front which at the moment is too far away for details. Enjoy the cold night stay warm then enjoy the warm-up this week. We will fine-tune the forecast for Saturday as we get a better idea of what it will bring.

