Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A hard freeze warning is in effect tonight with temps expected to fall into the low to mid-20s tonight. A cold day for Wednesday as temps will only reach the low to mid-40s for highs. We will see another freeze on Wednesday night but temps should be warmer in the upper 20s to low 30s. The next round of cold will move in Friday after we warm up just briefly on Thursday and Friday. Round two will not be as cold but will be close. Temps Friday night head into the mid-20s and Saturday night low to mid-20s are possible. That means two more chances at a hard freeze in this forecast period.

Next week a high-pressure ridge builds in bringing temps back to the average and above. The pattern looks to be more on the active side again as rain could be back in the forecast Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.