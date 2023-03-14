PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – We’re off to a cold start this morning with temperatures mainly in the low 40s. Winds out of the north/northeast at 5-10 mph, though, are making it feel more like the upper 30s. Temperatures will climb today, but it will be about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. High temperatures are forecast to only reach the low 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

High pressure building across the Great Plains and southeastern region will result in sunny skies for Tuesday and Wednesday as well as a mostly clear sky through the overnight hours. With winds still generally out of the north, maximum cooling is expected with morning lows Wednesday and Thursday back in the low 40s along the coastline and mid-upper 30s inland. A light or patchy frost will be possible inland the next couple mornings, so cover any sensitive vegetation that cannot be brought inside.

High temperatures will near the low-mid 70s Thursday through Friday afternoons. Warmer air will be coming in from the south/southeast. At the same time, more moisture will be coming in, too. All this ahead of our next cold front which is likely to arrive in the Panhandle Friday afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms are likely Friday afternoon and night. Lingering, isolated showers will be possible Saturday morning. The rain should exit by Saturday afternoon, leaving us with drier weather through early next week. But of course, with this next front, our temperatures will drop once again. We’ll see highs back in the 60s Saturday through Monday with morning lows in the low 40s.