Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A very nice start to the week brings rain chances to end the week. A weak front will move across the area over the next two days and stall this will be reinforced by more fronts over the next 2 weeks. Rain chances will be around but without a stronger low on any of the fronts rain chances will be low overall. Temps should be near normal for this time of year around 90 for highs and low 70s to upper 60s for highs.

Tonight temps will fall into the low to mid 70s on the coast and upper 60s inland. Rain chances return for our Thursday with a weak front Rain chances will be 40% across the area. Rain shouldn’t threaten the coast until the evening hours. Friday the front will be stalled across the panhandle so a pop-up at any time is possible. This front should slowly press south on Saturday and Sunday, A pop-up storm or two will be possible with the heating of the day over the weekend. Another front is on the way next Tuesday and Wednesday. All of the fronts across the east and southeast will keep the tropics away for at least the next week or two.