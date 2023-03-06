Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Rain chances remain low for most of the week. In the ongoing dry condition, it’s best to stay away from burning until after the next rain. We start off the work week with warm and humid conditions. Monday night should bring with it more fog could even see dense fog advisories across the area into Tuesday morning. Tuesday will stay much like Monday with warm and humid weather expected could even see a shower or two. Tuesday night and Wednesday a backdoor front will move through, this will lower the dew points for a few days but will do little to reduce our daytime highs. This should keep us from seeing fog for a few nights. Friday a front will be working the timing is still uncertain and could change. The front on Friday is our soonest chance of widespread rain, still, it’s not looking to be a soaker. Another front that will bring with it a much more significant cold is possible next Sunday to Monday. Rain chances look decent with that. Following that front light freeze or frost is possible we will be fine-tuning what is a low confidence forecast this week check back often.

