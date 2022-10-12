Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Rain showers and storms finally working across the area thanks to a short wave and a cold front. The showers and storms were fairly scattered across the area most of the day, the cold front should work through in the early morning hours on Thursday. This will likely bring a second round of showers and storm for many and a good shot at rain for those that missed out on Wednesday. This cold front will bring cooler air for a few days before we moderate a touch over the weekend. Cold air fans no need to worry as another front will come in next Mon/Tue this should bring even cooler conditions for the middle of next week. We could see 40s for overnight lows down to the coast by Wednesday morning. The pattern seems to turn more zonal this would mean a warm-up by next weekend after a big cool down.

