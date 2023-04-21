Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A cold front will work in by the morning hours. Dry air ahead of the front has kept the moisture down and will continue to. Rain chances tonight and through the day tomorrow remain less than 40%. The best chance of rain will come in the morning hours as the front passes. The majority of the area will be rain free by noon with the sun out. Southeastern Bay county through the forgotten coast so Franklin and Gulf counties will hold onto rain chances into the afternoon. Franklin County could see showers most of the day as the front will interact with the Seabreeze in the afternoon. In the evening hours, we clear everything out all across the area. Sunday looks like a beautiful day, mostly sunny with high clouds returning in the afternoon hours. Dew points will drop Saturday afternoon and stay low through Sunday so it will feel very nice out as well. Monday should be mostly dry and Tuesday will start that way before showers and storms return to the area. An interesting setup for the middle of next week rain is likely but the setup is uncertain. Severe weather might be possible next Wednesday depending on how it all comes together. After that shower will stick around through much of the rest of next week. Thankfully severe weather looks unlikely after Wednesday.

