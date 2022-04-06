Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A somewhat extended dry period is expected from Thursday through the weekend and into the early half of next week. This is mainly due to the strong upper-level trough that is moving into the region late tonight and is expected to remain quasi-stationary through Sunday over the region. This will lead to slightly below normal temperatures as well as windier than normal conditions across the region through Saturday. A tight pressure gradient is expected to develop over the southeast with an incoming surface high-pressure system that is in association with the aforementioned upper-level trough that is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico by Saturday. Once the surface high-pressure system makes its closest approach to the area on Saturday and Sunday, winds will calm down, especially over the marine waters where winds will likely be the strongest over the next several days. With the deep upper-level trough expected to remain overhead for several days, temperatures will remain below normal for both Friday and Saturday, with highs struggling to get into the 70s on both days, and lows overnight dropping into the upper 30s in SE Alabama and Georgia, and low to mid-40s across portions of the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend.

