PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Rain showers and storms are finally working across the area thanks to a short wave and a cold front.

The front itself is not expected to clear the Panhandle until Thursday evening. The rainfall, however, will exit northwest Florida by noon Thursday. Cloud cover will take a little longer to clear out, but full sunshine is forecast for Friday. High pressure to our west will bring in a northwesterly breeze and result in a fall-like weather Friday before temperatures gradually rise through the weekend.

Our next front arrives early next week. Right now, it doesn’t look to produce much shower or storm activity. It will, however, result in a big drop in temperatures. By Tuesday and Wednesday, high temperatures are forecast to only reach the low 70s while morning lows drop to the 40s and 50s.