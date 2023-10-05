Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Lucky you the video board crashed, so you get 6 min of weather, and you don’t have to look at me other than right off the top!

On to your weather, Friday will be another warm day with temps in the mid to upper 80s for highs. The wind will be out of the south on the light side 5 to 15 mph. Rain chances will be reserved for the afternoon when 20% coverage of showers or storms will be possible. For the most part, the front will slide through late Friday night with a change in wind direction and air mass. Most will see just a stray passing shower. Saturday morning temps will be in the 60s and 70s we will hold steady in the 70s through the afternoon. With dry air coming in and breezy conditions on Saturday, it will likely be a Fire Weather Warning day meaning that fire can spread quickly with those conditions. Saturday and Sunday night could see the inland areas flirt with the upper 40s for lows. Highs on Sunday and Monday will only be in the mid-70s. The next good shot at rain will be our next cold front that should come in next Thursday and Friday. An active El Nino winter pattern starts to become established next week. This will likely keep the cold fronts rolling and hopefully lead to a wetter pattern.