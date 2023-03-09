Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – We have talked about pattern change for a while. This is for a few reasons the first of course there was nothing else to talk about the second because it will be a significant change. A light frost is possible next Tuesday night and even colder air could be around by next weekend.

Thursday night clouds will be with us all night along with an isolated shower. Friday A cold front will progress in from the northwest. Showers and storms are possible for Friday with a 40% chance of rain along the coast and a 60% chance of rain for our inland areas. The best chance of rain will be along I-10. Friday night cooler air will settle in for Saturday and will give us a beautiful weekend day. Sunday we warm up ahead of another cold front that will bring showers and possible storms. Monday morning the showers will move out and the colder air will come back this time with a touch of staying power. A cold Tuesday and Wednesday are expected next week with a warm-up Thursday and Friday ahead of yet another strong cold front. That front will also bring a threat of frost or a freeze so we will be paying close attention.

The fronts pose little threat in the way of severe storms. An isolated strong storm with gusty winds is almost always possible even when the threat of strong storms is low. Rain totals are unimpressive overall through next Tuesday.