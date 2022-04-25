Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Mostly dry and warm conditions will continue until a cold front pushes through the area Tuesday afternoon and evening. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible with this front, and although a few storms could produce gusty winds, severe weather isn`t likely. High temperatures are forecast to reach the mid to upper 80s across the area on Tuesday. Low temperatures tonight are forecast in the mid-60s as warm moist air continues to filter in ahead of the front. Lingering isolated showers and storms will be possible Tuesday evening as the cold front crosses the area, but these storms will dissipate with the loss of daytime heating. High pressure returns in the wake of the cold front with some slightly cooler air returning. Lows Tuesday night will range from the lower 50s in the Wiregrass to the mid-60s in the southeast Big Bend. More widespread 50s are expected Wednesday night. Daytime highs Wednesday will also exhibit a decent spread from the upper 70s in southeast Alabama to the upper 80s in Dixie County. Upper-level ridging returns and high pressure slides off to our east. This will promote a warming trend heading into the weekend. Highs will return to the middle the to upper 80s by the weekend with lows in the 60s. With high pressure off to our east, the southeast flow will help increase moisture over our area. This combined with a very weak shortwave will bring a return to isolated showers and thunderstorms over the weekend. Rain chances overall will mainly be 30% or less.

