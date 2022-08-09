Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Showers and storms are a daily tradition in the panhandle of Florida during the summer. The past few weeks have had us in this classic weather pattern. We do see some changes on the way as a rare summer cold front is poised to move across the southeast by Friday. While we will not get to enjoy any cooler air this front will bring higher rain chances for a few days and on the backside we could see some lower rain chances for a few days as well. This trough will continue to stay in place across the southeast as we move through the next 10-15 days once this front moves in a washout. This should bring us a bit more variability in the rain chances moving forward.

