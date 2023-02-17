PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A cold front will pass through the area this morning. Storms are going to be few, and the front will mostly consist of broken showers with a wind shift. Rain totals will be under a half inch for most. Winds will shift from the south to the northwest behind the front.

Temperatures today will fall from the low 70s in the morning to the low 60s and upper 50s through the afternoon. Friday night could feature light patchy frost as well as a light freeze for some, especially inland.

Saturday should be a cool day with highs in the upper 50s near 60.

High pressure builds in on Sunday, and we will quickly recover to the 70s and could even see the 80s by Wednesday.

Rain chances will be low next week without a system to work through our area. Fog could become an issue in the middle to the end of the week with the warm air overriding the cool gulf water. At the end of next week, an arctic front will try to work into the southeast. This could bring back colder conditions by next weekend.