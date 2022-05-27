PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The wet weather is finally coming to an end! A cold front is pushing out of the Florida Panhandle, leaving behind a clear sky and lots of sunshine for the day. Dry weather is expected for the remainder of Friday through Sunday with temperatures rising to the mid-upper 80s. By Monday into the middle of next week, our summer pattern will return featuring pop-up showers and storms and warm/humid conditions.

Have a happy and safe Memorial Day weekend! – Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy