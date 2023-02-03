PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A cold front has pushed east of the Panhandle this morning, but some scattered showers are still impacting the area. Rain, however, should clear out by 9 a.m. CST. Behind the front, colder air has moved in as temperatures are falling to the 50s and 40s. Afternoon high temperatures will rebound to the mid-upper 60s. Clouds will give way to sunshine later in the day. It will also be breezy with winds out of the north at 10-20 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times.

This weekend’s weather features morning lows in the 30s Saturday, low 40s on Sunday. Saturday will be sunny with highs near 60, and Sunday will be a little cloudier with highs around 65 degrees. A stray shower is possible Sunday, but thankfully it will not be very wet.

Heading into next week, warmer weather is in store with temperatures returning to the 70s. It will be a sunny start to the week before another front impacts us Thursday or Friday.