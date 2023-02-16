PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Thursday will be very similar to Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sun and high temperatures reaching the mid-upper 70s. Tonight, the cold front works its way through the Panhandle resulting in scattered showers and isolated storms. There is a very low risk of severe weather existing with the dynamics in places for storms to be strong. The front will be losing lift as it moves south and east. This will cause the storms on the front to become weaker as they progress into the area.

Friday morning by 11 am CST the rain showers will move off to our east. Friday night, a light freeze is possible with temps expected to fall into the lower 30s. Saturday should also be cool, but we will quickly warm up with temps expected in the 70s Monday and Tuesday. We could even see 80 degrees somewhere inland next week.