PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The Panhandle remains on the moist side of a cold front for the next 18 hours or so, with sunshine in store for midweek. High temperatures are expected to return to the upper 80s and potentially hitting 90 degrees in some inland areas this afternoon.

As for the second half of Monday, showers and storms will ride along the front, hitting our western edge of the Panhandle first in the early afternoon. Showers and storms will then shift southeast before clearing out overnight.

Northwesterly flow behind the front will usher in cooler temperatures for Monday night and last through Thursday morning. Readings will be in the mid-upper 60s.

High pressure builds up Tuesday through Thursday, leaving us with lower rain chances and more sunshine. Humidity will also be significantly lower at this time too.

This drier pattern is expected to last until Friday when the high breaks down and moisture returns. Friday through the weekend, scattered pop-up showers and storms will reappear in the forecast.