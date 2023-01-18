Panama City Fla (WMBB) – Rain showers and a storm are possible on Thursday with a cold front that will work through. Friday should offer up a dry day with sunshine but it will be cooler. Friday afternoon clouds should start to stream in as the next storm system takes form to our west. Saturday, for the most part, should be dry but it will be cloudy and cool, all day will offer a chance at a shower but it won’t be until the afternoon and evening that the bulk of the precip moves through our area. Saturday night and Sunday a low-pressure system should run right over the top of us depending on the exact track of the low will determine if we need to be concerned about storms and how warm temps could get on Sunday. The warmth will be short live Sunday no matter how warm it gets as the cold front will slide through Sunday night. Monday the showers should depart early and a cool day will be left in its place. If all that is not enough for you another storm system should work across the area Tuesday with heavy rain a possible threat and even colder air in its wake.