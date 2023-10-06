PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Good morning! We’re off to a bit of a humid start this morning. You’ll likely feel it in the air as you step out to start your day. At the same time, it’s also a little warmer with temperatures in the low 70s under a mostly cloudy sky.

A cold front is approaching the Panhandle from the west, and it is pushing in some showers. However, most of the rain is dissipating as it moves into our central counties. So this morning, you may see some very light rainfall, but not much rain is likely. In fact, throughout the day, only isolated showers will pop-up with the front as majority of the moisture from this system gets squeezed out before it comes into our area.

The front will clear to the east late tonight with most of the clouds exiting by tomorrow morning. A clear sky and plenty of sunshine is in the forecast this weekend.

While it will look and feel nice this weekend, there is a high threat for fire danger. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for central and eastern areas of the Panhandle until Saturday at 7 p.m. CDT. Very dry air behind the front, breezy conditions and a lack of significant rainfall locally for a long period of time will increase the risk of any outdoor fires spreading and becoming uncontrollable. Please avoid outdoor burning on Saturday and Sunday. Most of the Panhandle is experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions.

High temperatures are forecast to remain in the mid-upper 80s along the coast and inland today before falling to around 80 Saturday and sitting in the mid-70s Sunday and Monday. Morning lows are forecast to fall to the low-mid 50s over the weekend, with inland areas experiencing the mid-upper 40s Sunday, Monday and possibly Tuesday.

Temperatures will rise to the low 80s Tuesday through Thursday next week ahead of another cold front that drops temperatures again next weekend. That next frontal system is more likely to produce some scattered shower or storm activity here in the Panhandle Thursday and Friday. In the meantime, it’ll be mostly dry.