An upper-level trough continues to sweep across the central CONUS today with a cold front pushing into the southeast tonight. A few lines of thunderstorms ahead of the front can be observed across the mid-South this afternoon and those storms are expected to bring some severe weather to that region. While a few showers are possible across our western counties this evening, the main group of storms to our west will enter southeast Alabama and the Florida Panhandle tonight and progress eastward. The broken line will weaken as it moves east and exits the region mid-day tomorrow.

We go post-frontal this weekend, so cool/dry conditions are expected. Surface high pressure builds in from the west, then quickly traverses the service area on Saturday. In doing so, winds veer from northwest to northeast through the period with upper-level ridging beginning to set up over the region. Cold-air advection drives Friday night lows ranging from the mid-30s (northwest of the Tri-state border) to 40s for locations eastward (up to 50 in Cross City). High temperatures are forecast to be in the 60s under plentiful sunshine, then dip into the 30s (away from the coast) from decently favorable radiational cooling conditions as winds go light with clear skies overhead.