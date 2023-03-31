PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – We’re off to a sunny start this morning with some upper-level clouds across the sky. Cloud cover will increase through the day as moisture increases thanks to winds out of the southeast up to 15 mph. At worst, it’ll be partly sunny. High temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-upper 70s along the coast and closer to 80 degrees inland.

Saturday and Sunday, a weak front will slowly move through our area and could be similar to what we had last weekend. Hit-or-miss showers and storms look to be the likely trend.

There will be a brief cool-down on Sunday before warmer and more humid conditions return at the beginning of next week. Temperatures could near 80 for our coastal areas through the middle of next week. Inland locations could see highs in the mid-upper 80s.