Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A cold front will work through the area on Saturday. This will be a dry front and even the wind ahead of it should be out of the west to northwest. That means dry air will be in control all day. We will finally have some sun across the area. Temps should warm into the low 80s for highs. With the sun coming back just in time for a solar eclipse. It is possible that the front and clouds time out poorly for a few in the area but I think most should be able to see it. The clouds will be a wait-and-see game. We will have 50 to 70% of the sun covered at peak around 12:15 CT on Saturday. We will not be in darkness as the sun will remain out 30 to 50% but it will be enough to notice it not being the full sun. Saturday night the wind will pick up out of the north and west bringing the cooler air back to us again. Temps will fall into the 50s for most and Sunday we only see low 70s for highs with breezy conditions expected.

Compared to the average temperatures the next 7 days will be cold. Overall though really nice weather on the way!

Avgerage this time of year should be 83° / 61°

Avgerage this next seven days 73­° / 50°

This is weather much closer to what we see at the middle and end of November so if you are feeling a bit of holiday joy it might be the weather.

At the end of next week, an upper low will get cut off from the flow and dive into the southeast this will bring a cold front to us once again. Colder air with it and the next best shot at rain. Upper lows are tricky to forecast and cut-off lows are worst so having both at the end of next week makes for a low confidence forecast. Right now I have showers likely by next Friday. Plenty of time to see how that forecast evolves, in the mean time enjoy the cooler weather but with the sun back.